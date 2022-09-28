 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coon Valley woman arrested on drug-trafficking charges

State and local authorities arrested a Coon Valley woman last week for drug trafficking after finding about $25,000 worth of street drugs in her home, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

Heather D. Carter

Carter

Heather D. Carter, 49, was arrested Friday after authorities executed a search warrant that turned up about three ounces of cocaine, approximately 250 suspected fentanyl pills and approximately 15 ounces of methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

She was tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver all three and is in custody at the Vernon County Detention Center on $100,000 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.

Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25, the Sheriff's Office said.

