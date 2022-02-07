Convicted rapist pleads guilty to 2 sexual assaults from 2010

A state prison inmate serving a 12-year sentence for the 2014 rape of a woman on Madison's South Side pleaded guilty Monday to two more assaults, both from 2010.

Mariono L. Weaver, 51, of Madison, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual assault for the Oct. 15 attack in Fitchburg and the Oct. 29 attack in the town of Madison. Each comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision. A sentencing hearing was set for March 30.

In the Fitchburg incident, a woman told police that she met Weaver, whom she previously did not know, at a Fish Hatchery Road convenience store, according to a criminal complaint. She said the man told her how to get to Walmart, then offered her a ride after she started out for the store on foot.

But instead of taking her there, the complaint states, he drove her to a gravel road off Seminole Highway, raped her and drove off. She called police.

Weaver had been a suspect in the town of Madison assault, according to the complaint, but was not charged, even after the woman chose him from a photo lineup.

In that incident, the woman told police that she was waiting for a friend when a vehicle pulled up and a man asked if she could get him some "smoke," meaning some marijuana. She got into the vehicle, and he told her he had some he could smoke with her, and drove her to an area near Carver and Balden streets, just outside of the Arboretum.

The woman said the man then offered her money for sex, and she agreed, she told police, but then he said he didn't have any money. Instead of paying her, she told police, he raped her and made threats, she said, that she feared meant he would kill her and dump her body in the woods.

Weaver was identified as a suspect in the cases from 2010 using DNA evidence accessed during a years-long effort by the state Attorney General's Office to process a backlog of untested rape kits. The office finished its review of the approximately 4,500 kits in November 2019.

Weaver's DNA was also tied to two other reported sexual assaults — one in 2008 and a second one in 2014. Madison police said in 2019 that the alleged victim in the 2014 assault did not wish to pursue charges, while UW-Madison Police said the victim in the 2008 case had since died.

