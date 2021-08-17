Convicted of stabbing roommate multiple times, Milton man sentenced to 12 years in prison

In a statement by the man, read in court by Brown, the man said he never expected to be attacked by a man he had helped out with a job, transportation and food. It was a petty argument, he said, that turned into something more.

“(Webb) told me and others for a while that he was going to end up killing someone because of his urges and thoughts,” the man wrote. “At one point he even talked about setting out to kill his biological mother, but never did. But still, that stuff that should worry anybody, I disregarded it because he was my friend. I trusted him.”

The man wrote he doesn’t begrudge Webb, but wants him to get the help he needs.

“I’m going to keep living my life that you almost took over a stupid argument,” he wrote. “I hope you find yourself and can eventually live yours.”

Berz noted that while Webb does not have an adult criminal record, his juvenile record included violent acts. He also reported a penchant as a child for torturing and killing animals. Lashing out at people, Berz noted, was Webb’s act of making people afraid of him, rather than being afraid of other people.

The key to Webb’s future success will be figuring out what triggers his violent outbursts. She noted he’s intelligent, and while he was in school he got good grades.