Convicted of homicide, man must serve at least 33 years of life sentence, judge rules

A Madison man convicted of homicide earlier this year for his role in the 2018 shooting death of a man he said was a friend must spend at least 33 years in prison before he is eligible to seek his release.
Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said at a sentencing hearing Friday, held by video conference, that "we may never know why" Kem L. Davis Jr., 27, "did what he did" when he took part in the Aug. 25, 2018, shooting death of DeAnthony Miggins, 23, whose body was found by a passing motorist in the 2000 block of Cameron Drive, on Madison's Southwest Side.
Reynolds said that while Davis demonstrated charm, intelligence and potential during his testimony at his trial in January, she said he could not recall what his last job was, has historically minimized responsibility for his actions, and told the jury that what he did with his life was ride around in cars smoking marijuana all day. She called Miggins' death a "carefully-orchestrated, almost execution" that didn't appear to stem from any "heat of the moment" dispute.
Nobody knows why Miggins was shot to death, Reynolds said, but in his testimony about events on Aug. 24 and 25, Davis "equivocated and told inconsistent stories" about what he did, who was with him and where he was. Davis' DNA was discovered on a blunt -- a cigarette laced with marijuana -- that was found near Miggins' body, Reynolds said. That, along with cellphone tower records, tied Davis and another man, Kendal Harris, to the scene around the time that Miggins stopped responding to calls and messages from friends.
A text message Miggins sent to a friend also stated he was with Davis and Harris.
Davis said during a statement, made by video from Dodge Correctional Institution, that he is innocent and plans to appeal.
"I am not a bad person," Davis said. "I am not a murderer."
On Jan. 22, a jury found Davis guilty of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Under state law, the sentencing judge can decide when, if ever, a person convicted of the crime can seek release from prison on extended supervision, but it must be after serving at least 20 years.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser asked that Davis' eligibility be set at 40 years, while Davis' lawyer, John Smerlinski, asked for 25 years.
Harris, 26, has also been charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide. His trial has not yet been scheduled. Harris was called to testify at Davis' trial but invoked his right to remain silent. The criminal complaints against Davis and Harris state another man told police that Davis had told him Harris fired the shots that killed Miggins.
Miggins was shot five times in the face and head. While no motive for the shooting was provided by prosecutors, some testimony at Davis' trial suggested Miggins was shot over his share of the proceeds from the robbery of a drug dealer at a gas station the day earlier.
In a statement read by Moeser, Miggins' mother, Kywanna Laye, said she was devastated by the news of her son's death.
"This event has ruined me in so many ways," she wrote. "All I can do with it is deal with it the best way I can. The sleepless nights, too many to count, the nightmares, the endless streams of tears haven't been stopped, nor will they anytime soon."
She said Davis has said Miggins was his friend.
"My question is how? No one kills their friend," Laye said. "I'm hurting every day because I have to sit on the ground and talk to my child at six feet under. I don't know if I'm supposed to hate you or pray for you. I'm not even sure what I'm supposed to say to you because I have so much I want to say. But I will ask this question -- why? Why did my son die?"
She said Davis does not ever deserve to be free.
