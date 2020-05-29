Convicted of homicide, man must serve at least 33 years of life sentence, judge rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man convicted of homicide earlier this year for his role in the 2018 shooting death of a man he said was a friend must spend at least 33 years in prison before he is eligible to seek his release.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said at a sentencing hearing Friday, held by video conference, that "we may never know why" Kem L. Davis Jr., 27, "did what he did" when he took part in the Aug. 25, 2018, shooting death of DeAnthony Miggins, 23, whose body was found by a passing motorist in the 2000 block of Cameron Drive, on Madison's Southwest Side.

Reynolds said that while Davis demonstrated charm, intelligence and potential during his testimony at his trial in January, she said he could not recall what his last job was, has historically minimized responsibility for his actions, and told the jury that what he did with his life was ride around in cars smoking marijuana all day. She called Miggins' death a "carefully-orchestrated, almost execution" that didn't appear to stem from any "heat of the moment" dispute.