A convicted heroin dealer is facing heroin dealing charges again, Madison police reported.
Jesse O. Stephens, 44, of Madison, was arrested Nov. 19 following a traffic stop, and search warrants subsequently were served on two apartments he is connected to: one in the 6700 block of Schroeder Road in Madison and another in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Heroin and other evidence of drug dealing were seized in the raids by the the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Madison Police SWAT team, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team, DeSpain said.
Stephens faces tentative charges of five counts of delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a probation hold, DeSpain said.