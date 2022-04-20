Convicted heroin dealer caught with fentanyl pills gets 8 years in federal prison, authorities say

An Arizona man and convicted heroin dealer who was caught with fentanyl pills in Dane County was sentenced Tuesday to 8 years in federal prison, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea reported.

Jason Jordan, 36, of Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson for attempted distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Jordan pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 25, O’Shea said in a statement.

On Jan. 21, 2021, a parcel mailed from Mesa, Arizona, to an apartment in Madison was intercepted by U.S. Postal Service inspectors, who executed a federal search warrant on the parcel and found 1,000 blue pills that were monogrammed with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other side and appeared to be legitimate oxycodone pills. However, the pills were sent to a laboratory and tested positive for fentanyl, O’Shea said.

The subsequent investigation determined that Jordan mailed the pills to Madison from Arizona.

On May 16, Jordan was arrested by police officers in McFarland and a search of his vehicle found 700 blue pills that appeared consistent with the pills seized by the postal inspectors. The pills were sent to a laboratory and tested positive for fentanyl, O’Shea said.

Peterson noted at Jordan’s sentencing that he was on probation for heroin trafficking at the time of his arrest in May, and that he has a substantial criminal history, including previous felony convictions for heroin trafficking, felon in possession of a firearm, and substantial battery, O’Shea said.

