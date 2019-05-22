A Madison man with a long criminal history was arrested Monday on drug charges.
Marion Sykes, 60, was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and maintaining a drug dwelling, Madison police said.
Sykes was taken into custody by drug detectives and members of the police department's gang unit at about 11:15 a.m. Monday at his apartment in the 3200 block of Ridgeway Avenue.
"After his arrest, the SWAT team served a search warrant on the suspect's apartment," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Drugs, scales and other items were seized."
This investigation into heroin dealing was headed by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.
Court records show Sykes was convicted on drug charges in 2001 and 1994, and on other crimes in 1995 and 2013.
