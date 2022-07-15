Convicted burglar arrested on Madison's East Side, suspected in further burglaries

Madison police had to negotiate with a 34-year-old convicted burglar Friday before he agreed to come out of an East Side apartment and be taken into custody on suspicion of additional burglaries.

Tramaine I. Franklin was jailed on a probation hold but police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said "he will most likely be charged with numerous commercial burglaries."

She said he was not armed at the time of the arrest and was not living in the unit where he was arrested in the 2400 block of Lafollette Avenue.

Franklin has been convicted of nine counts of felony burglary and one count of felony ID theft in seven Dane County cases since 2005, according to online court records. He was released from state prison in October 2020, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records.