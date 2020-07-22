Convicted armed robber arrested for 1, suspect in another Tuesday on Far East Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man with past armed robbery convictions was arrested for an armed robbery and is a suspect in another Tuesday night on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

Cyrus J. Hunter, 50, no permanent address, was arrested on tentative charges of armed robbery, resisting/obstructing, and a probation violation. He robbed Cajun Seafood Restaurant, 4802 E. Washington Ave., about 10:15 p.m. and is the lone suspect in a robbery blocks away at Denny's, 1798 Thierer Road, shortly before 9 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Hunter was arrested close to another business near the Cajun Seafood Restaurant shortly after that robbery, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Hunter allegedly entered the Cajun Seafood Restaurant, said that he had a gun, and had an employee open the cash register. He then took the money from the register and left on foot, Gibson said.

In the robbery of the Denny’s, a suspect police later determined was Hunter entered and demanded money from an employee, stating that he had a gun. The robber stole cash from the restaurant and fled, Gibson said.

Home shot up, fatal I-94 crash top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.