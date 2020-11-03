Convenience store worker traded tobacco, money for nude pictures, sex with teen, Middleton police say

A convenience store worker traded tobacco and money for nude pictures and sex with a teen girl, Middleton police reported Tuesday.
Mohd Abdul Mujeeb, 37, of Madison, was arrested Thursday on tentative charges of repeated acts of sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, and child enticement, detective Lt. Darrin Zimmerman said in a statement.
Mujeeb was arrested at Pit Stop Express, 3303 Parmenter St., after a 14-year-old girl told police that over the course of a couple weeks Mujeeb had asked her for nude images of herself in exchange for free tobacco products. The girl said Mujeeb also engaged in sexual activity with her at the store in exchange for free product and money, Zimmerman said.
Police found nude images of the girl on Mujeeb’s phone, Zimmerman said.
Anyone with information on the alleged crimes is asked to contact Middleton police via phone or text at 608-824-7300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on P3TIPS.com.
