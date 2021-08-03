 Skip to main content
Considerate suspect cleans up crime scene, police say
Considerate suspect cleans up crime scene, police say

A security guard witnessed a suspect sweeping up broken glass after unlawfully entering into a Far West Side beauty salon Monday. 

The suspect was arrested and booked in Dane County Jail after police say he was seen entering and leaving Look'n Good Salon in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road late Monday night. A security guard also told officers the suspect was seen sweeping up glass to the business's broken front door, Madison spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement. 

Michael Grider, 41, was contacted by police and arrested after he refused to provide a statement on the incident. His tentative charges include felony bail jumping, Kimberley said. 

