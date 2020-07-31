Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Gerard Randall, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party's African American Council, said he didn't know Trammell, but he would frequently see him holding a sign calling for the election of Trump on one side and for the election of state Sen. Lena Taylor, a Democratic Black woman running for mayor, on the other.

"I have no doubt that were Mr. Trammell advocating support for Planned Parenthood, Joe Biden or the American Civil Liberties Union, there would be a thunderous clamor for justice from the political left," Randall said in a statement, echoing accusations leveled by other Republicans who say the case isn't getting the attention it deserves.

Taylor, a vocal critic of Trump, said she is concerned with Republicans suggesting Trammell was killed because of his political beliefs. She said Trammell was "loved and adored" in the neighborhood, even though he may have been the only Trump supporter.

"I appreciate that (Republicans) are concerned about any life being lost, but I think it's beyond disrespectful to his life to make this about Democrat and Republican," Taylor said. "There's nothing to substantiate that's what happened. We don't know that. I find that sad."

