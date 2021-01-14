 Skip to main content
Conservative law firm threatens to sue Madison over racial quotas for police oversight board
MADISON | POLICE CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT BOARD

A conservative Milwaukee-based law firm is threatening to sue the city of Madison unless it rescinds racial quotas for membership on a recently created Police Civilian Oversight Board.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a notice of claim against the city Wednesday on behalf of seven Madison residents, saying requirements that membership of the 11-member board be at least 50% Black and include Asian, Latino and Native American people are unconstitutional and run counter to the city’s own nondiscrimination ordinance.

“While it may represent the current zeitgeist, the city of Madison’s decision to insert racial quotas and classifications into law violates the Constitution’s ban on racial discrimination and equal protection before the law,” WILL president Rick Esenberg said in a statement. “The city of Madison may think they are advancing racial progress, but this policy is, in effect, cloaking deeply regressive policies of racial discrimination.”

The creation of the Civilian Oversight Board and an associated police auditor position was overwhelmingly approved by the City Council in early September. They were the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of police in the wake of a string fatal police shootings, as well as an independent consultant’s report that deemed the department “far from ‘a Department in crisis,’” whose use of force was “limited in volume and primarily minor in nature.”

The board and auditor do not have the power to hire, fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city’s Police and Fire Commission — but the new oversight structure can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city’s police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.

Madison City Attorney Michael Haas noted in August that case law prohibiting racial quotas relates to “educational and employment opportunities” and as such, “we cannot conclude for certain that a court would extend similar analysis to such requirements for a Civilian Oversight Board.”

“The purpose of ensuring a diverse police oversight board” is “to enhance overall public safety by ensuring that the Board includes representation from historically disadvantaged communities and those who have experienced interactions with (the Madison Police Department),” he wrote. “Also, similar provisions are included in ordinances of other communities.”

WILL attorney Dan Lennington said he’s never heard of such similar provisions in other communities and pointed to case law that requires any race-based solution be narrowly tailored to address a specific problem. He pointed to school busing as one example in which government-mandated racial diversity has been upheld by the courts.

“They can’t use race as a disqualifier,” he said, and the question the city has to answer now that the City Council has approved racial quotas for the COB is, “How has the (City) Council been racist?” He said the city will have to explain to a judge how the (Civilian Oversight Board) quotas are “the only way that we can solve our problem.”

One of the Madison residents WILL is representing, local conservative blogger David Blaska, who is white, applied for a spot on the board and was rejected.

Lennington said it’s “not uncommon for employers to strive for diversity,” and that such an “aspiration” has been deemed constitutional.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office declined to comment Wednesday, referring the Wisconsin State Journal to Haas, who did not respond to a request for comment. Council President Sheri Carter did not respond to a request for comment, and neither did the three members of the work group that created the Civilian Oversight Board ordinance: Alds. Rebecca Kemble and Shiva Bidar, and former Ald. Donna Moreland.

The 11-member Civilian Oversight Board is appointed by the mayor and City Council from nominations for nine of the positions made by a rotating list of community groups. Under the ordinance, at least one member must be Black, one Asian, one Latinx, one Native American and one from the LGBTQ community. At least one member must have experience in one or more of three fields: mental health, youth advocacy, and alcohol and drug abuse. At least one member must have an arrest or conviction record.

As part of approving the ordinance, the City Council adopted the report of the work group that called for at least half of the board’s members to be Black.

Madison ordinance states: “It is the official policy of the City of Madison to provide equal employment and promotional opportunities and equal access to public services for all persons from all segments of the Madison community without regard to their race, religion, color, age, marital status, disability, sex, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity, hereinafter referred to as affected or under-represented groups.”

Now that the WILL has filed its notice of claim, the city will have 120 days to respond before WILL decides whether to file suit.

