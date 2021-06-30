Conservative law firm sues to overturn racial quotas for Madison police oversight board

Madison's decision to reserve positions on a new civilian police oversight board for members of certain races, with at least half going to Black people, is unconstitutional and should be overturned, a conservative Milwaukee-based law firm says in a lawsuit expected to be filed against the city in federal court on Wednesday.
"Racial quotas and classifications ... are unconstitutional, offensive and repugnant to basic American values," the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said in a statement announcing the suit. "The city of Madison has not identified a compelling government interest that would justify racial quotas. The Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection requires governments — at all levels — to treat citizens as individuals, not members of a group or racial class."
The city, through its attorney Mike Haas, said WILL "cannot dispute that for decades communities of color have had more police contact and higher rates of incarceration than anyone else in our society" and referenced other instances in which government has been allowed to employ racial preferences, or affirmative action.
"This is not a case related to medical school admissions or preferential governmental contracting," he said in a statement. "It’s about ensuring safe, fair and humane policing for everyone our community — a compelling governmental interest if ever there was one."
The City Council created the Civilian Oversight Board and an associated police auditor position in September. At least half of the 11-member board was reserved for Black people, and it's required to have members from the Asian, Latino and Native American communities.
WILL's plaintiff in the suit, local conservative blogger David Blaska, applied for a seat on the board and was rejected.
"Because he is white, plaintiff is ineligible for nine of the 11 board positions," the suit says.
WILL filed a notice of claim with the city in January — effectively a warning that if the city did not change the requirements for the board, it would sue. The city did not respond within the required 120 days, according to WILL spokesperson Brian Reisinger.
Provisions encouraging racial and ethnic diversity in college admissions or government contracting — but not specific racial quotas — are common and generally considered constitutional, meaning that the city could choose to change its ordinance to remove the quotas and then reappoint the same people who were appointed under the board's quota system.
"We would welcome the city’s amendment of its ordinances to remove the unconstitutional quotas," WILL attorney Dan Lennington said. "But the court would still need to address the remedy, such as damages, attorney fees and equitable relief."
Noting the city hasn't been formally served with the suit yet, Haas said, "we haven’t discussed it internally or mapped out options for the city or discussed alternative approaches with the council or mayor."
Creation of the board and auditor position were the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of police in the wake of a string fatal police shootings, as well as an independent consultant's report that deemed the department "far from 'a department in crisis,'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."
The board has been meeting since November. The auditor has not been hired yet. Neither has the power to hire, fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission — but the new oversight structure can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city's police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.
The board is appointed by the mayor and City Council from nominations for nine of the positions made by a rotating list of community groups. Under the ordinance, at least one member must be Black, one Asian, one Latino, one Native American and one from the LGBTQ community. At least one member must have experience in one or more of three fields: mental health, youth advocacy, and alcohol and drug abuse. At least one member must have an arrest or conviction record.
As part of approving the ordinance, the City Council adopted a council subcommittee report calling for at least half of the board's members to be Black.
Haas noted in August that case law prohibiting racial quotas relates to "educational and employment opportunities" and as such, "we cannot conclude for certain that a court would extend similar analysis to such requirements for a Civilian Oversight Board."
"The purpose of ensuring a diverse police oversight board" is "to enhance overall public safety by ensuring that the board includes representation from historically disadvantaged communities and those who have experienced interactions with (the Madison Police Department)," he wrote at the time. "Also, similar provisions are included in ordinances of other communities."
WILL has noted that Madison ordinance states: "It is the official policy of the city of Madison to provide equal employment and promotional opportunities and equal access to public services for all persons from all segments of the Madison community without regard to their race, religion, color, age, marital status, disability, sex, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity, hereinafter referred to as affected or under-represented groups."
