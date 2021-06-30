Conservative law firm sues to overturn racial quotas for Madison police oversight board

Noting the city hasn't been formally served with the suit yet, Haas said, "we haven’t discussed it internally or mapped out options for the city or discussed alternative approaches with the council or mayor."

Creation of the board and auditor position were the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of police in the wake of a string fatal police shootings, as well as an independent consultant's report that deemed the department "far from 'a department in crisis,'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."

The board has been meeting since November. The auditor has not been hired yet. Neither has the power to hire, fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission — but the new oversight structure can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city's police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.