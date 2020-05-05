Conservative justices appear skeptical of 'safer at home' extension

"If you look at the statute, it's in there," Roth told Bradley.

The court will decide two issues: whether Palm violated state law governing the issuance of emergency rules by ordering the extension of "safer at home," and whether the order exceeded the authority DHS has under state law by closing nonessential businesses, ordering state residents to stay at home and forbidding nonessential travel.

The Legislature is asking the court to suspend enforcement of the order past its original April 24 expiration, but suggesting that the court stay the enforcement of the suspension for six days to allow DHS enough time to create a new emergency rule with the participation of the Legislature.

But justices wondered why the court should suspend its ruling instead of simply invalidating the order, if it is an improperly created rule.

Ryan Walsh, arguing for the Legislature, said the thought behind the six-day wait is to give DHS an opportunity to create a rule following the procedure the Legislature believes would be proper, but said DHS has squandered the time it has had to begin the process.

"Unfortunately, DHS has done nothing," he said. "It hasn't issued a scope statement, despite our asking them to do so."