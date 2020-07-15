Conservative group drops suit after DNR resumes in-person hunter safety classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kansas company has dropped a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources this week after the agency resumed offering in-person hunter safety classes.

The DNR suspended in-person classes, which are required for anyone born after 1972 to obtain a hunting license, in March as part of a statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 17, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued the DNR on behalf of Hunter Nation Inc. and its president, Luke Hilgemann of Marshfield, arguing that the agency no longer had the authority to cancel the classes because a May 13 Supreme Court ruling struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order.

The conservative law group said by failing to offer required classes the DNR had infringed on people’s legal rights to hunt.

The DNR announced on June 26 that in-person classes would resume starting Monday with a limit of 50 people.