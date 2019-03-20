Try 3 months for $3
Goodman Community Center Brassworks

Several conference attendees at the Goodman Community Center Brassworks facility had personal items stolen from coat pockets on Friday.

 Google Maps

People attending a conference on Friday at the Goodman Community Center Brassworks facility had personal items stolen from their coat pockets, with two cars taken by using stolen keys.

The thefts were reported around 5 p.m. Friday at the center at 214 Waubesa St., Madison police said.

Items stolen included a wallet and several sets of keys.

"Two victims later discovered their vehicles also were gone," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

An officer who knew a number of stolen cars had been recovered in the Straubel Street and Wright Street area went there and found a 2011 Nissan Juke belonging to a Wheaton, Illinois woman who had attended the conference.

"Inside the vehicle were items that did not belong to the victim, including a handgun and marijuana," DeSpain said. "The weapon's serial number had been scratched off."

A parking enforcement officer found a second stolen vehicle that belonged to a Pewaukee woman from the conference, parked and unoccupied at the intersection of Blaine Drive and Tobin Drive. The keys were not in the  2014 Honda CRV.

No suspects were identified.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.