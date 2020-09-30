'Concerning' Halloween decoration in Fitchburg neighborhood taken down by property owner

An outdoor Halloween decoration the mayor of Fitchburg called “concerning” was taken down by the property owner Wednesday at the request of city officials.

The decoration — a skeleton hanging from a tree — was part of a Halloween display in a neighborhood on the city’s west side, Fitchburg police Sgt. Ryan Michaels said.

Posts to social media criticized the decoration outside a home at the corner of Williamsburg Way and Frontier Lane for being racially insensitive and specifically called out the display for depicting lynching or suicide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Aaron Richardson said in a statement the city learned about the decoration Wednesday afternoon and a member of the Police Department spoke with the property owner and asked the person to reconsider the decoration, though it was not in violation of any law.

“We strongly value the diverse community we serve, and we recognize the impact this display may have on members of our community, specifically our African-American community members,” he said.