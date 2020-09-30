'Concerning decoration' found in residential neighborhood taken down by owner

An outdoor Halloween decoration the mayor of Fitchburg called "concerning" was taken down by the property owner Wednesday at the request of city officials.

The decoration -- a skeleton hanging from a tree -- was part of a Halloween display in a neighborhood on the city's west side, Fitchburg police Sgt. Ryan Michaels said.

Mayor Aaron Richardson said in a statement the city found out about the decoration Wednesday afternoon, and a member of the Police Department spoke with the resident and asked the person to reconsider the decoration even though it was not in violation of any law.

"We strongly value the diverse community we serve, and we recognize the impact this display may have on members of our community, specifically our African-American community members," he said.

Richardson said the resident was "completely understanding" of the concerns and had no wrong intentions behind the decoration.

