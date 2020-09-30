 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Concerning decoration' found in residential neighborhood taken down by owner
0 comments
alert top story

'Concerning decoration' found in residential neighborhood taken down by owner

{{featured_button_text}}
Fitchburg City Hall
CITY OF FITCHBURG FACEBOOK

An outdoor Halloween decoration the mayor of Fitchburg called "concerning" was taken down by the property owner Wednesday at the request of city officials. 

The decoration -- a skeleton hanging from a tree -- was part of a Halloween display in a neighborhood on the city's west side, Fitchburg police Sgt. Ryan Michaels said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Aaron Richardson said in a statement the city found out about the decoration Wednesday afternoon, and a member of the Police Department spoke with the resident and asked the person to reconsider the decoration even though it was not in violation of any law.

"We strongly value the diverse community we serve, and we recognize the impact this display may have on members of our community, specifically our African-American community members," he said. 

Richardson said the resident was "completely understanding" of the concerns and had no wrong intentions behind the decoration. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics