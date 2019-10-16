Con artists are using the Madison Masonic Center as part of an internet scam, Madison police reported.
The events manager for the Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave., contacted police last week after discovering that someone fabricated a nonprofit organization called “Safe Space Relief” that is promoting a “little bright lights charity dinner” supposedly happening at the Madison Masonic Center, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The cost is listed at $250 a couple, and online donations are accepted, DeSpain said.
The Masonic Center events manager told police she fears people might donate and show up for an event that does not exist, although the website does not currently list a date for the "dinner," DeSpain said.
The events manager told police it appears the scammers pirated an old menu from the Masonic Center, which is posted as part of the "dinner" promotion.