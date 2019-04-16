Sliding glass doors appear to be an easy way for burglars to get into students apartments near UW-Madison.
This time, a burglar came in through a sliding glass door early Saturday morning and took two laptop computers and other items from an apartment on Saint James Court, Madison police said.
The victims are two females, ages 22 and 21.
"Off-campus housing areas in the Regent Street corridor continue to be targets of burglars," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
On March 30, two laptop computers and a backpack were stolen from an apartment on South Orchard Street with the burglar gaining access through an open front door.
Also on March 30, three laptop computers were stolen from an apartment on West Dayton Street, with the burglar getting in through a sliding glass door.