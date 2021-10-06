Complaint: Woman told police she stabbed fiance 'unbeknowingly'

A woman charged Wednesday with stabbing her fiance to death early Saturday told police she armed herself with a knife during an argument with him and said if she stabbed him it was done "unbeknowingly," according to a criminal complaint.
Kania C. Quinn, 33, of Fitchburg, admitted to police on Monday she had stabbed Fred Edwards Jr., 62, twice before, both times in Illinois, and after the second incident she served a prison sentence until 2020, according to the complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Early Saturday, Quinn told police, she was in a dispute with Edwards at the apartment she shared with him, located in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross in Fitchburg, and armed herself with a knife.
Quinn said she thought she may have "stuck" Edwards with the knife, the complaint states, but later said that if she stabbed him it was not done intentionally and was "unbeknowingly." She told police she tossed two knives from a car window while traveling on an area highway within hours of Edwards' death.
On Saturday, when police contacted Quinn by phone, she denied knowing what had happened earlier at the apartment, the complaint states.
Quinn appeared in court by video conference Wednesday, where Court Commissioner Brian Asmus ordered her jailed on $1 million bail, the amount sought by prosecutors.
"The defendant called police the day after the stabbing to inquire if the victim was dead, long before Fitchburg was able to make any kind of press release," Assistant District Attorney Cecilia DeMarco said. "The defendant then proceeded to hide and did not come forward until the police were able to trace her cellphone."
State assistant public defender Kara Rolf, appearing for Quinn, said a low amount of cash bail was all that was needed to assure that Quinn would appear in court.
Members of Edwards' family, including three of his children, asked Asmus to keep Quinn in jail until her trial, fearing that if released she would flee and not return to court.
"Miss Quinn murdered my father and she left the scene, said Latoya Edwards, the daughter of Fred Edwards Jr. "She did not try to contact any law enforcement for assistance knowing what she had done."
She said her family wasn't told until Monday that Edwards had been killed.
"He was sitting on the couch so he was vulnerable," Latoya Edwards said. "She attacked him and fled the scene."
Earlier, when all microphones in the court video conference were active, Quinn and Edwards' family verbally sparred briefly, with Quinn scoffing at Edwards' family and asking where they had all been for the past 10 years. Rolf told Quinn not to speak and Asmus brought the video conference back to order.
According to the complaint:
Police were called to the apartment about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Edwards, who was found in a hallway in the apartment building, was taken to UW Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy by Dane County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida found Edwards had sustained a single stab wound to the upper breast area on the left side of his chest. The wound extended into Edwards' body and to the base of his heart, where it meets the coronary artery. That caused Edwards' death, Tranchida said.
A search warrant filed Tuesday indicated there were three stab wounds, all to the back, just beneath Edwards' left and right shoulders.
A friend of Edwards told police Edwards had called him about 1:45 a.m. Saturday and invited him over to play cards. During the call, the friend said he heard a woman in the background yelling, and that he recognized the voice as Quinn.
The friend arrived about 2:30 a.m. and found Edwards unresponsive on the hallway floor outside his apartment. The apartment door was open and furniture was overturned inside.
Court documents state this wasn't the first time police had been to the apartment because of alleged domestic violence. On Sept. 17, according to a search warrant, police arrested Edwards after Quinn said she was struck by Edwards while trying to leave the apartment. He was not charged with any crime related to that incident.