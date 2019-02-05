A Madison couple was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless injury after a man shot his girlfriend's father -- at her behest -- Sunday morning outside an apartment building on Madison's West Side as the father and daughter argued, a criminal complaint states.
Richard B. Adams, 37, and Nicole Nelson, 35, were both charged with first-degree reckless injury for the shooting. Adams also faces charges of gun possession by a felon and felony bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint, Nelson's father, who was identified in another court document as Tracey C. Nelson, told police that he had gotten into an argument with his daughter outside the building at 602 Sawyer Terrace when Adams pulled out a gun.
Nicole Nelson then shouted, "Shoot him! Shoot him!" and the elder Nelson fell, though he said he wasn't sure whether he fell before or after he was shot. He sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and a possible wound to his abdomen, the complaint states.
The fight and the shooting were captured on surveillance video, the complaint states.
Adams was jailed on $100,000 bail after appearing in court Tuesday, and Nelson was jailed on $10,000 bail. Court Commissioner Jason Hanson, after being told that Assistant District Attorney Robin Lee was seeking $5,000 bail for Adams, said he thought that was far too little because the case could easily have been charged as an attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
According to the complaint:
A woman who lives in the building said Nicole Nelson called about 10:30 a.m. Sunday and said she was going to return the woman's sweatshirt. As the woman went downstairs in the elevator to meet Nelson, the elevator stopped and Nelson's father got on. They walked outside when they reached the bottom floor.
The woman told police that once outside, she saw Nicole Nelson get out of a car and start yelling at Tracey Nelson, and father and daughter then got into a verbal and physical fight in front of the building.
The woman said she tried to break up the fight, but as she was separating them she saw Adams get out of the car with a gun and shoot Tracey Nelson in the torso.
Witnesses who looked out their windows told police that they saw Adams and Nelson get into their car and drive off, but return a moment later. Nelson got out of the car and quickly picked up items from the pavement before getting back into the car and driving off.
Lee said in court Tuesday that Nelson had picked up a shell casing from the ground.
The two were arrested later at the Park and Ride lot on Collins Court on Madison's Southeast Side. The gun was found on the floor of the car's passenger side.
During an interview with police, Nelson said that as she and her father argued he just dropped to the ground and said he was hurt.