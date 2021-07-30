Complaint: Witnesses said man driving fast and erratically before Far East Side crash that injured child in stroller

In court Friday, Walsvick was ordered jailed on $3,000 bail. He is also on a state Department of Corrections hold. He is on DOC supervision until 2024 for prior convictions, including second-degree reckless endangerment, DOC records indicate. He was also free on a signature bond at the time of a crash for a felony theft charge filed in January 2020.

According to the complaint:

The witness said he was leaving a business on Atwood Avenue when he heard tires squealing and saw a red SUV going at least 60 mph on Cottage Grove Road. The SUV swerved around several vehicles, the witness said. He said he got into his vehicle and was driving eastbound on Cottage Grove Road and could see the SUV ahead of him turning onto Acewood Boulevard. It "fishtailed" and went up onto two wheels, went into the median and struck a sign before crashing into a tree, the man said.

When the witness got to the scene he saw Walsvick, wearing a white t-shirt and boxer shorts, in the driver's seat. He said Walsvick put an item into his mouth then spit it out through the broken front passenger side window, then throw the plastic gum container out as well. Walsvick then jumped out of the SUV through the window, the witness said.