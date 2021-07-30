Complaint: Witnesses said man driving fast and erratically before Far East Side crash that injured child in stroller

A man arrested last week after a July 17 crash on Madison's Far East Side, which followed what police said was erratic driving -- including striking a stroller that carried a baby -- was charged Friday with 13 criminal counts, including two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Chad S. Walsvick, 41, of Madison who witnesses said narrowly missed striking several other pedestrians, also faces four counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, causing injury by intoxicated driving, bail jumping, driving while under the influence of a drug, cocaine possession, hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Walsvick's SUV crashed into a tree and caught fire about 1:10 p.m. on July 17 on Acewood Boulevard at Goldfinch Drive. Police said Walsvick was sitting on the ground near the front passenger side of the vehicle, was being aggressive with paramedics and was confused and asking what had happened, the complaint states.
Based on Walsvick's very fast speech and his behavior, an officer suspected Walsvick was intoxicated with either drugs or alcohol.
A witness told police he saw Walsvick throw something, which police found to be a plastic gum container that contained a small bag of a white powdery substance. Police also saw what appeared to be a pipe for smoking crack cocaine in the front seat of the SUV.
In court Friday, Walsvick was ordered jailed on $3,000 bail. He is also on a state Department of Corrections hold. He is on DOC supervision until 2024 for prior convictions, including second-degree reckless endangerment, DOC records indicate. He was also free on a signature bond at the time of a crash for a felony theft charge filed in January 2020.
According to the complaint:
The witness said he was leaving a business on Atwood Avenue when he heard tires squealing and saw a red SUV going at least 60 mph on Cottage Grove Road. The SUV swerved around several vehicles, the witness said. He said he got into his vehicle and was driving eastbound on Cottage Grove Road and could see the SUV ahead of him turning onto Acewood Boulevard. It "fishtailed" and went up onto two wheels, went into the median and struck a sign before crashing into a tree, the man said.
When the witness got to the scene he saw Walsvick, wearing a white t-shirt and boxer shorts, in the driver's seat. He said Walsvick put an item into his mouth then spit it out through the broken front passenger side window, then throw the plastic gum container out as well. Walsvick then jumped out of the SUV through the window, the witness said.
A woman told police she was pushing her 10-month-old granddaughter in a stroller on the sidewalk on Acewood Boulevard when the SUV struck the stroller and caused the child to fall out. The girl had a bump on her head and scrapes and was taken to UW Hospital for observation.
Another witness said the SUV nearly hit her and her son as they walked their dog on Acewood Boulevard. After crashing through the sign in the median it came straight at them, she said, on the "wrong side" of traffic on Acewood Boulevard. Another witness said the SUV almost struck her daughter, who was riding her bike on Cottage Grove Road.
Police also talked to a witness who said he had followed the SUV after seeing it strike a vehicle at Capitol Petro, 605 Cottage Grove Road. The SUV "rammed" a woman's car multiple times then pulled out of the gas station before driving erratically on Cottage Grove Road, that witness said. The driver of the car described Walsvick to police as "looking lost."