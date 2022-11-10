Complaint: Wisconsin nurse amputated man's frostbitten foot without consent

SPRING VALLEY — A western Wisconsin nurse has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders.
After she cut off the man’s right foot last spring, Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop with a sign that said: “Wear your boots kids,” according to charges filed last week in Pierce County.
The amputation happened on May 27, and within about a week the 62-year-old man was dead. The complaint gives no indication that the amputation hastened his death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Associated Press was unable to reach Brown for comment Thursday. Online court records do not list an attorney for her, and a phone call to her home rang several times and was not answered.
People are also reading…
According to the complaint, the man was admitted to Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center after he fell at his home in March. The heat was not turned on in his home and he suffered frostbite to both feet, leaving the tissue necrotic. His right foot remained attached to his leg by a tendon and roughly 2 inches of skin.
While at the Spring Valley center, the man was getting separate care through St. Croix County hospice health workers. Brown worked at the center but was not a hospice nurse.
One nurse who had changed the man’s bandages on the morning of May 27 said he could wiggle his toes, the complaint said. Brown told two other nurses at shift change that she was “going to cut off the victim’s foot for comfort,” but they told her not to. Brown and two certified nursing assistants went into the man’s room to change his bandages, but Brown cut his foot off instead, one of the nursing assistants told an investigator.
Tracy Reitz, the center’s director of nursing, learned of the amputation two days later from a distraught nursing assistant, according to the complaint. Reitz said the nursing assistant told her the man didn’t appear to be in pain during the amputation, but another nurse told an investigator that the man said afterward that “he felt everything and it hurt very bad,” according to the complaint.
Brown told an investigator that the man did not ask her to remove his foot, which she described as “mummy feet,” but that there was no life in the foot and she did it to make his quality of life better, the complaint said. She acknowledged it was outside her scope of practice and that she did not have authorization. Brown has been licensed as a registered nurse in Wisconsin since July 14, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Her license is still listed as active. The agency said it has processed a complaint against Brown, and that the Wisconsin Board of Nursing is investigating.
Kevin Larson, the administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus, said Brown does not currently work at the center.
No time to lose: Finding rare diseases in infants
Wisconsin doesn't screen newborns for some disorders other states include, which can delay treatment that could prevent death or disability.
As parents urge state officials to expand the program to catch more ailments early, doctors are increasingly turning to genome sequencing to diagnose some critical conditions.
This three-day series explores the promise and limits of the state's newborn screening and testing.
Wisconsin doesn't test for Krabbe and Pompe diseases, deadly but treatable disorders detected in many other states.
Tardy tests can delay essential treatment, as a New London family learned.
Lawsuits over medical privacy in Minnesota and Texas forced those states to destroy millions of stored samples.
Other states say they test for more conditions, but a Wisconsin lab director said it isn't "a counting game."
Jenna and Kyle Heckendorf lost their son, Bryce, to Krabbe disease seven years ago when he was 18 months old
Atlas Faucher, 5, was diagnosed with Pompe disease at 4 months old
Jeremy Thoms, 21, has Krabbe disease and received a stem cell transplant at 4 weeks old
Wisconsin and most states test newborns for spinal muscular atrophy. But 12 don't, despite the need for prompt treatment.
The state started testing babies for severe combined immunodeficiency disorder in 2008.
Adults with spinal muscular atrophy can take two of three treatments, approved within the past five years.
Amy and Adan Medina’s children, Mateo, 10, Javier, 5, and Amelia, 3, were all born with SMA or spinal muscular atrophy
For the Gutzdorfs of Watertown, the situation for their son "was very much life or death."
At University Research Park, San Diego-based Illumina makes enzymes used in its DNA sequencers.
Rikki and Joshua Gutzdorf’s son, Theo, 3, was born with Stuve-Wiedemann syndrome that was diagnosed three weeks after birth through genome seq…