Complaint: Verona man angry over child custody situation attacked FBI office door with axe

A Verona man was charged Tuesday with criminal damage and disorderly conduct for an alleged incident in June in which police said he struck the doors of the local FBI office with an axe.
A criminal complaint states William J. Buffo, 40, told Middleton police he was upset that the FBI wouldn’t investigate his child custody concerns and instead kept referring his complaints to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
The complaint is one of six now pending against Buffo, who was also charged Tuesday with stalking and violating domestic abuse orders. The stalking charge is a felony. Most of the other complaints currently pending against Buffo also charge him with violating domestic abuse orders.
Buffo, who appeared in court by video Tuesday, was released from jail on $1,250 bail.
According to the criminal damage complaint involving the FBI:
Agents told police they were working in the office in Middleton about 8 a.m. on June 25 when someone began continually ringing the doorbell outside the office. An agent saw Buffo on the doorbell’s video camera, saying “I want someone to come to me” and “the people I pay for weren’t coming to talk to me.”
After hanging up with Buffo, the agent heard someone yell, “He’s hitting the door with an axe!” The agent told police he saw Buffo hold the axe up to the camera before striking it.
The agent said he saw Buffo again drive his truck up to the front entrance and take an axe out of the back bed. But spooked by approaching police sirens, he put the axe back into his truck and drove off. Police stopped him a short distance away.
Police who came to the scene found a digital keypad was broken, along with drywall around the keypad.
An FBI staff person told police Buffo had been at the office the day before and had also rung the doorbell repeatedly. She said she saw Buffo strike the door with the handle of the axe.
Speaking with police, Buffo said he was upset because he had been “framed” by Child Protective Services and couldn’t see his children. Asked why he had struck the FBI office door with an axe, Buffo said it’s because he’s an “action person.”
He said he was going to use the axe to chop wood, but it happened to be convenient for smashing a screen with the butt end of the handle.
