A complaint filed Thursday in Dane County confirms a 41-year-old Minnesota man was identified through DNA as the person who allegedly assaulted a woman near a bike path on Madison's East Side more than 17 years ago.

Aidison Yang, of Eagan, Minnesota, is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault for the Oct. 15, 2005, attack in the Atwood Avenue neighborhood.

According to the complaint, the then-22-year-old victim, a UW-Madison graduate student, was walking on the bike path to a coffee shop at about 8 p.m. when Yang caught up to her, brandished a knife and said, “You had better come with me" and “Don’t scream or I will kill you.”

He then took her behind some trees and assaulted her, the complaint says.

Madison police learned on Sept. 3, 2021, that the FBI, through it's Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, had found a match between DNA collected from the victim after the assault and Yang, the complaint says.

There is six-year state statute of limitations for first-degree sexual assault, meaning prosecutors typically have that long to bring the charge in a case.

But the statute contains exceptions when the case involves DNA evidence for which investigators are not able to immediately identify a match and when the suspect has been living out of state.