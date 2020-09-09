Complaint: Pedestrian's cellphone lodged in car leads police to suspected hit-and-run driver

The second woman told police she was also nearly struck by the car.

The victim's dog was taken by police to a veterinary clinic but died from its injuries.

The woman's daughter told Middleton police her mother sustained a concussion, a fractured lower lumbar, sternum and rib and a collapsed lung. Blood clots in her leg required her to return to the hospital after her initial release.

The woman told police she has no memory of being struck and said she has had difficulties with her memory because of her head injury.

The woman's cellphone "pinged" at DB Auto Body in Baraboo, where the owner identified Costa-Alves as having brought in his car after Costa-Alves said he struck a deer. Costa-Alves told the body shop owner the deer strike happened on Aug. 6, then changed the date to Aug. 5, the body shop owner told police.

When interviewed by police, Costa-Alves said he was in Madison to see friends. He said he had stopped at a restaurant to talk on his phone and struck the woman after pulling out onto the street. He said he didn't see her. He left, he said, because "I was so scared. This is not my country. I've never been in an accident before."