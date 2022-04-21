Complaint: Monroe man stabbed mother multiple times in neck during psychotic episode

A Monroe man was having a psychotic episode last week when he approached his mother and stabbed her multiple times in the neck, a criminal complaint alleges.

"I love you mom. I am sorry," the man said right before the attack, according to the mother's account of the incident detailed in the complaint. "I love you, but I got to do this."

Ryan Lewis, 29, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April 14 stabbing of his mother in the city of Monroe. His 63-year-old mother suffered multiple, life-threatening slashes to her throat but survived, according to police and the complaint, which was filed in Green County Circuit Court.

Another son, age 32, suffered minor injuries when he intervened in the attack to protect his mother, Monroe police said. Lewis fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after.

According to the criminal complaint:

Monroe police responded around 5:30 a.m. April 14 to a report that Lewis had cut his mother's neck at her residence.

Officers arrived to find blood in the living room, on the kitchen floor and leading up to the residence. The mother was holding a towel up to her neck that was soaked with blood. She was taken to a hospital.

Lewis had already left by the time officers arrived.

Later, the mother told police that Lewis woke her up around 4 a.m., and they talked for a while. She asked him whether he needed to go to the hospital because he was having a psychotic episode.

She went downstairs to get a drink from the kitchen and when she returned, Lewis was in her room with a large knife in his hand. She told police that Lewis collected knives. Lewis hid the knife, and went to his room for a while, and the mother told her other son what was happening.

A short time later, the mother was in the kitchen when Lewis approached her and said he loved her but, "I got to do this," the mother recounted to police. Lewis then started stabbing her, she told officers.

The other son was able to get Lewis off her, and then the mother told police "there was chaos." The fight went from the kitchen to the living room.

The mother was able to get outside, and then Lewis came after her again, she told police. The other son intervened again, and then Lewis left in his car.

Green County sheriff's deputies stopped Lewis' vehicle and arrested him a short time later. His clothes were bloody, and he had a knife in the center console of his car that also had blood on it.

Lewis is left-handed, and his mother's stab wounds were all on the right side of her neck, which is consistent with someone slashing her in the neck with their left hand, police said.

Lewis has also been charged with physical abuse of an elder person, a felony offense. He faces up to 7½ years in prison and up to five years of extended supervision for that charge.

For the attempted homicide charge, Lewis could spend up to 40 years in prison and up to 20 years on extended supervision.

