Complaint: Man said he 'panicked' and fled after striking girl, 12, with SUV

A Madison man was charged Wednesday with hit-and-run for an incident Sunday in which police said he fled after striking a 12-year-old girl with his car on Madison's Southwest Side.

Sarbjit Singh Bhullar, 36, told police when they found him Monday outside the apartment building where he lives that he didn't stop after striking the girl because he "panicked," according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The complaint states the girl's mother told police the girl sustained a concussion, hematomas, headaches and fractures to a finger and a toe and could not attend school because of ongoing problems.

"You left my daughter unconscious in the snow," the girl's mother said in a victim statement she made during Bhullar's initial court appearance Wednesday. "You admitted you hit her and then you hit the gas."

She said her daughter before was an excellent and motivated student, but now sleeps constantly and wakes up agitated and angry and fears leaving her home.

Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach set bail for Bhullar, who was in the Dane County Jail, at $1,000 and ordered him not to have any contact with the girl or her family.

According to the complaint:

