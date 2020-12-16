Complaint: Man said he 'panicked' and fled after striking girl, 12, with SUV

A Madison man was charged Wednesday with hit-and-run for an incident Sunday in which police said he fled after striking a 12-year-old girl with his car on Madison's Southwest Side.
Sarbjit Singh Bhullar, 36, told police when they found him Monday outside the apartment building where he lives that he didn't stop after striking the girl because he "panicked," according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
The complaint states the girl's mother told police the girl sustained a concussion, hematomas, headaches and fractures to a finger and a toe and could not attend school because of ongoing problems.
"You left my daughter unconscious in the snow," the girl's mother said in a victim statement she made during Bhullar's initial court appearance Wednesday. "You admitted you hit her and then you hit the gas."
She said her daughter before was an excellent and motivated student, but now sleeps constantly and wakes up agitated and angry and fears leaving her home.
Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach set bail for Bhullar, who was in the Dane County Jail, at $1,000 and ordered him not to have any contact with the girl or her family.
According to the complaint:
A witness in another car told police the girl was crossing McKenna Boulevard at Raymond Road in the crosswalk against a green light when he saw in his rearview mirror a vehicle coming down the hill on McKenna Boulevard. The SUV struck the girl, the witness said, then slowed slightly and continued south on McKenna Boulevard.
Police saw on city traffic camera footage that the SUV was a gray or black Jeep Wrangler. It appeared to have exited a parking lot just north of Schroeder Road at Gammon Road, the driveway for the Country Meadows apartment complex.
On Monday, Lt. Gregory Esser drove through the Country Meadows parking lot and spotted a dark gray Wrangler backed into a stall. As Esser was parking, he saw Bhullar walk up to the Wrangler, look at its front quarter panel, then get in.
Esser walked up and asked Bhullar if he had a moment to talk, and Bhullar asked if it was related "to the person that was hit last night." Asked if he had hit the girl, Bhullar said "Yes, it was me," adding he didn't stop because he "panicked."
Bhullar told Esser as he approached Raymond Road, his traffic light was green, and there were two cars on the left. He said there was suddenly someone in the road, and he struck her. He said he looked back and saw the person in the road but kept going and picked up his sister from work. He said he did not tell his sister what happened.
