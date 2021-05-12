Complaint: Man cites evil spirits as reason for starting laundromat fire

A Minnesota man who police said admitted to setting a fire at a Stoughton laundromat last weekend said he did it to rid himself of evil spirits and a government tracking device.

Jonathan M. Reeves, 26, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday with arson. According to a criminal complaint, Reeves was standing near the main entrance of Viking Laundry, 1425 E. Main St., about 12:10 a.m. Sunday as two-foot flames shot out of a vent on the building’s east end.

The complaint states Reeves told police, “Yeah, I set it on fire,” when asked about the building, and said he set the fire because he was “cursed.”

After starting the fire inside the building, Reeves told police he went outside to watch the evil spirits burn. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Bail was set for Reeves at $5,000 during a court appearance Tuesday, and Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered a competency evaluation to determine whether Reeves is mentally fit to assist with his defense.

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Kibbe said Reeves has a pending charge of making threats of violence in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and there is also a warrant for him from Topeka, Kansas. She said Reeves doesn’t know anybody in this area and has no ties to Dane County.