Complaint: Man charged in North Side homicide said he pistol-whipped neighbor after gun failure

Keokanya told Kneubuhler that he thought it was Enoch, referring to him as a fallen angel. He said he put a clip into his gun but could not cock the weapon. He later said he was trying to load the weapon but someone was attacking him. Then, he said, he went to his room and took the gun apart.

He said he had fired one shot, at "his head." But then he thought briefly and said he actually pistol-whipped him first.

Asked who it was he had shot, Keokanya said "the neighbor downstairs." He said he was having a hard time putting bullets into the chamber of his gun because the "old man" was coming at him, so he pistol-whipped him.

Keokanya said he had a gun in each hand, a 9mm and a .380 caliber gun. Surveillance video from a hallway camera showed Keokanya walking with what appeared to be a gun in each hand. The video showed him going to the second floor, toward his apartment, at 8:41 p.m.

After the attack on his neighbor, Keokanya said he jumped from a second-story balcony at the apartment building. It was later found he had fractured his left foot in the jump. While at UW Hospital, he told a doctor he had used cocaine and marijuana before the incident.

In Keokanya's apartment police found several firearms in various stages of disassembly, among them a bloody Glock that appeared to have an upper and lower receiver for two different guns put together. Another was a homemade gun with black wrapping holding it together.

