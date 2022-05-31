Complaint: Man admits video shows him stabbing people at bar, but he doesn't remember doing it

A man charged Tuesday with stabbing three strangers, apparently at random, at a Far East Side bar last week, said he did not remember doing it and blamed an alter ego named "Clyde," according to court documents.

Julius A. Goodwin, 49, of Madison, was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment for the incident on Thursday night at Club La Mark, 1525 N. Stoughton Road. He also faces a misdemeanor bail jumping charge.

"I don't remember doing this, but you got pictures of me doing this," Goodwin told police after his arrest, when police showed him still images from a surveillance video inside Club La Mark taken during the stabbing incident, according to a criminal complaint. Goodwin added, "It could have been my alter ego, Clyde … sometimes he steps over me."

According to the complaint, a witness told police she saw Goodwin, whose speech was slurred, attempt to leave the bar at last call. But after trying to leave through a locked back door, she told police, he sat back down and pulled out a folding pocket knife and started sniffing it. Then he got up abruptly, she said, and as he walked, she said she heard different people saying things like, "what the (expletive)."

One of the people who was stabbed told police she was sitting at the bar with a friend and does not remember ever seeing Goodwin that night, the complaint states. She said she remembered seeing people she thought were "high-fiving" in the background, and thought nothing of it, and then felt a "shooting pain."

The woman was treated at St. Mary's Hospital for an inch-long knife wound to the top of her shoulder, the complaint states.

Another person told police he was sitting at the bar when he thought he was struck or punched in the upper shoulder area near his neck, but then realized he had been stabbed, the complaint states.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with a cut that was about 1½ inches long, and medical staff had a difficult time getting the bleeding to stop.

Another man, who was also sitting at the bar, told police he saw a man walking out of the bar in his peripheral vision who appeared to be patting people on the shoulder as he left, the complaint states. When the stranger "patted" him on the right shoulder, the man told police, he suddenly thought to himself, "that was a little harsh," and realized he had been stabbed.

He was taken to UW Hospital, where a scan found he had sustained a laceration to a major vein under his collarbone, the complaint states, causing concerns among medical staff about internal bleeding.

Goodwin was arrested after witnesses said he had fled across Stoughton Road behind a car dealership, and had shed clothing as he went.

At a court appearance Tuesday, Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $7,500 and ordered Goodwin to have no contact with any of the victims, among other conditions. Asmus called the charges "extremely serious" and said Goodwin was fortunate he had not been charged with attempted homicide.

The reckless injury charges each carry up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision, while the reckless endangerment charge carries up to 12½ years.

