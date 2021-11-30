Complaint: Man admits fatal shooting outside convenience store but can't say why it happened

"I just want this young man, if that's what you want to call him, I just want him charged to the fullest extent of the law for taking my child's life," said Bracey's mother, Latanya Bracey.

Bracey's father, Keith Porter, also asked for no bail for Adams.

"He took my baby boy from me for no reason and that's not right," Porter said. "So whatever consequences he gets, he has to deal with them."

Porter added, "He don't know how much he hurt us."

Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $1 million, plus $2,500 for each of the eight open cases in which Adams was out on bail at the time of the shooting, as sought by Assistant District Attorney Tim Helmberger.

Most of those cases, all from 2021, charge Adams with misdemeanors along with some felonies. The charges include eluding police, child neglect, domestic battery, hit and run, and narcotics possession, along with bail jumping.

According to the complaint:

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw the SUV crash into a retaining wall along Walbridge Avenue. A man then opened the driver's door, pulled the driver out of the SUV, got into the SUV and drove away.