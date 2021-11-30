Complaint: Man admits fatal shooting outside convenience store but can't say why it happened

After shooting the driver of an SUV outside a town of Blooming Grove gas station, a Madison man pulled the driver out and drove away in the vehicle, later leading police on a chase that ended with a squad car disabling the SUV, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
The complaint charged Trevon L. Adams, 29, of Madison, with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death Sunday morning of a man identified in court documents as Kolby L. Bracey, 22, of Madison.
Adams admitted in the complaint he shot Bracey twice, in the head and the chest, after being with him around 9:20 a.m. Sunday at the Kwik Trip, 4112 Milwaukee St. But he did not give police a clear indication why.
In an interview with police after his arrest, Adams' explanations for the shooting vary. He initially claimed he was too high on methamphetamine to remember what happened, and at other times he told police he believed Bracey was threatening his life, forcing him to shoot, the complaint states.
At first, he also told police he did not know why he had been arrested, according to the complaint, claiming he had borrowed Bracey's vehicle and did not know Bracey was dead. Asked later why he had blood all over his clothing, Adams said, "I got nothing to explain."
Members of Bracey's family who spoke during a video conference court appearance for Adams asked that he be kept in custody without bail, which is only allowed under narrow circumstances in Wisconsin.
"I just want this young man, if that's what you want to call him, I just want him charged to the fullest extent of the law for taking my child's life," said Bracey's mother, Latanya Bracey.
Bracey's father, Keith Porter, also asked for no bail for Adams.
"He took my baby boy from me for no reason and that's not right," Porter said. "So whatever consequences he gets, he has to deal with them."
Porter added, "He don't know how much he hurt us."
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $1 million, plus $2,500 for each of the eight open cases in which Adams was out on bail at the time of the shooting, as sought by Assistant District Attorney Tim Helmberger.
Most of those cases, all from 2021, charge Adams with misdemeanors along with some felonies. The charges include eluding police, child neglect, domestic battery, hit and run, and narcotics possession, along with bail jumping.
According to the complaint:
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw the SUV crash into a retaining wall along Walbridge Avenue. A man then opened the driver's door, pulled the driver out of the SUV, got into the SUV and drove away.
One witness said a man was driving the SUV and another man was walking or jogging alongside it, then ran to the SUV. He opened the rear passenger door then opened the driver's door, the witness said, and reached inside. The witness then heard a gunshot.
The man outside the SUV then pulled the driver out onto the ground, got into the SUV and drove away on Milwaukee Street.
Video from the Kwik Trip, reviewed by police, earlier appeared to show a man standing outside the SUV talking to the driver. Once the driver was identified as Bracey, the license plate on his vehicle was found in records and a description was broadcast.
Maple Bluff police Officer Keith Wilke spotted the SUV turning from North Sherman Avenue onto Roxbury Road and gave chase. The pursuit continued to Highway 30, then Interstate 94, Highway N, then back onto I-94, where the State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff's Office set up spike strips.
At 10:56 a.m., the SUV struck the spikes but continued on for nearly four miles, exiting at High Crossing Boulevard and going through parking lots and across a grassy area, then onto East Washington Avenue where it headed west in the eastbound traffic lanes. A sheriff's deputy bumped the SUV and disabled it, and Adams got out and ran. He was caught by a police dog.
As Adams was being transported for treatment of a dog bite, he told a deputy, "I had to do it. He was trying to kill me."
Police also found a gun Adams had tossed away just before his arrest.
Adams denied to police that he had a problem with Bracey, but said a gesture Bracey made suggested to him Bracey was armed. Adams soon added he did not believe Bracey had a gun.
At the Kwik Trip, he said, standing next to Bracey's car, he saw Bracey "fidgeting." Adams said he did nothing, but then later said he did "what every man would do if they had a problem if someone is trying to do something to you."