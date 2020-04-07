Complaint in Arboretum killings: Boyfriend murdered his girlfriend's parents

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Police say Sanford admitted to a friend that he shot the couple and also told him he had heard that Potter had survived and might implicate him in the crime. Potter Carre, the victims' adopted daughter, allegedly lied in telling police the day after the murders that Sanford had been with her the entire night before when her parents were apparently taken to the Arboretum. Texts police recovered from her phone suggested Sanford was not with her that night.

Police said they used surveillance video from a number of sources to track the movements of the white Volkswagen van Potter and Carre had lent to Miriam and that Sanford and Larrue allegedly used to take Potter and Carre from their Near West Side Madison home.

Attorneys for Sanford and Larrue asked for lower bail amounts, with Larrue's attorney, Michael Covey, noting his client had no criminal record.

Sanford's attorney, assistant public defender Diana Van Rybroek, said she's been contacted by community leaders in Madison concerned about Sanford, and said that at the time of his arrest, he was halfway through his senior year at West High School, where he had been captain of the football team and was waiting to hear back from colleges he'd applied to attend. She did not name the community leaders.