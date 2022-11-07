Complaint: Father and son conspired to poison relative amid inheritance dispute

After failing to get guardianship of his mother — after which she wrote him out of her will — a former Madison resident worked with his son to poison the woman last year in her rural Iowa County home, according to a criminal complaint that charges both with murder.

Aric L. Way, 51, of Glendale, and Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 28, of Loveland, Colorado, are charged as parties to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide in the July 19, 2021, death of their mother and grandmother, who is not named in the complaint but is identified in court and other records as Diana K. Way, 74, of the town of Dodgeville. Aric Way is being held in the Iowa County Jail and his son is at the Larimer County, Colorado, jail.

Investigators documented Facebook messages between the two men in the month before Diana Way was killed in which they discuss Aric's attempt to get legal guardianship over his mother to prevent her from selling her home and 72-acre farmstead.

When that failed, Diana Way changed her will on July 13, 2021, to remove Aric as an heir and replace him with Schmidt-Way, with the updated will specifying that she was "intentionally not leaving any gift or distribution to" Aric.

Diana Way was found dead in her bedroom by a man who had come to buy a collection of her books, and emergency responders found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home but no obvious source for the colorless, odorless and deadly gas that an autopsy later revealed had played a role in the woman's death, the complaint says. There was no natural gas service to the home and no internal combustion engines nearby that could have spewed exhaust into the home.

Footage from a trail camera on the property, however, showed a pickup truck visiting the home early the morning of the woman's death, the complaint says, and investigators say that based on its markings — including decals that said "panty dropper" and others of exotic dancers — it was the same one Schmidt-Way used to drop off his father for an interview about Diana's death at the Iowa County Sheriff's Office on July 20, 2021.

It was also seen near Aric's then-home on East Washington Avenue in Madison and on the Beltline headed toward Dodgeville in the early morning hours of the day of Diana Way's death.

As for how she was poisoned, investigators located search terms on Aric's phone associated with finding information on products containing sulfuric and formic acids which, when combined, create carbon monoxide, according to the complaint. They then used location data on the phone to place it at a Middleton hardware store and a Columbus beekeeping supply company where products with those chemicals could be purchased.

Staff at the beekeeping store identified Aric as the person who likely bought one of the products in the days before his mother died.

Aric Way is slated to be in court Tuesday for a bail hearing, according to online state court records. Online Larimer County records say Schmidt-Way is being held on a Wisconsin warrant and is to be in court Nov. 15.