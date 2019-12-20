Complaint: Ex-cop handcuffed girl during sexual assaults while with Madison Police Department

Police in Miami arrested a former Madison police officer Wednesday on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl from 2009 to 2012 while he was an officer in Madison.
A criminal complaint filed under seal on Dec. 12 but unsealed Thursday charges Morris A. Reid, 56, who retired from the Madison Police Department in 2013 rather than be fired, with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16, three counts of child enticement, misconduct in office and making threats. All of the charges are felonies.
Reid has been living in Florida since 2017, according to the complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, according to Miami-Dade County jail records.
According to a statement issued Thursday by acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl, the girl, who is now 25, came forward recently to tell detectives she was enticed into a sexual relationship with Reid that lasted several years. She said the assaults took place in several locations, including a police squad car, and said she was threatened and put in handcuffs during off-duty encounters, according to the statement.
Reid was investigated for a series of allegations in 2012 that included mishandling evidence, damaging property and sexual conduct while on duty.
“At the time, the district attorney determined these incidents did not meet the burden of proof necessary for prosecution,” Wahl’s statement says. “MPD’s Professional Standards and Internal Affairs Unit thoroughly investigated the allegations, sustaining several. Facing multiple violations of MPD policy, Reid chose to resign rather than face termination proceedings before the Police and Fire Commission.”
Reid was the Burr Oaks neighborhood officer, the complaint states. He had been with the department for about 10 years before he agreed to retire at age 50.
According to the complaint:
In July, police met with the woman at the South District police station. She said her family had long supported the police, and that her grandparents hosted neighborhood watch meetings at their home. The woman said she spent a lot of time volunteering with the South District and taking part in police support activities.
In the early 2000s, she said, the new neighborhood officer, Reid, came to her grandparents’ house to introduce himself. He visited frequently while he was on and off duty, she told investigators. At one point, Reid gave her his cellphone number and she contacted him for help with a suicidal friend. After that call, she said, a sexual relationship “snowballed” between the teen and Reid, who was 43 or 44 at the time.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was a kid and he was an adult and a police officer,” she told investigators. “It was very flattering that he paid so much attention to me. Who wouldn’t love that at that age?”
She said at some point in 2009, when she was 15, Reid began asking her to send him photographs of herself naked. They had Skype video and text chats.
The first act of sexual abuse, she said, happened when she was 15 and he picked her up in his car and drove her to a grocery store in Fitchburg. He asked her to perform a sex act on him, and she did. “He kept telling me he loved me and we were in a relationship,” she told investigators.
The woman said other sexual abuse incidents followed, in Reid’s car, at his South Side home and later his Fitchburg home, and even at the South District police station. They also happened in his squad car, parked at the Badger Road fuel station and at the Villager Mall on South Park Street, she said.
She said Reid also used threats and violence to keep the relationship going and to keep her from telling anyone, and at one point threatened to put her into a 72-hour mental health detention if she didn’t comply with his demands.
The relationship continued after she turned 18, the woman told investigators, but eventually ended. The woman told police she decided to come forward because she realized the damage Reid had done to her, taking “advantage of a young vulnerable person. He realized what I needed was a friend, and he became that and then took advantage of me.”
Now older, she said, “I am realizing how badly he treated me and took advantage of me. I was a child, I wasn’t grown up or able to make adult decisions. He took away my childhood.”
For most of the charges, the statute of limitations expires after a victim is 45 years old. For two of the charges — misconduct in office and threats to injure — charges should have been brought by April 23, 2018, but state law discounts time that a suspect has not lived in Wisconsin in computing the deadline to file charges.
Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area