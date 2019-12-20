Complaint: Ex-cop handcuffed girl during sexual assaults while with Madison Police Department

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I was a kid and he was an adult and a police officer,” she told investigators. “It was very flattering that he paid so much attention to me. Who wouldn’t love that at that age?”

She said at some point in 2009, when she was 15, Reid began asking her to send him photographs of herself naked. They had Skype video and text chats.

The first act of sexual abuse, she said, happened when she was 15 and he picked her up in his car and drove her to a grocery store in Fitchburg. He asked her to perform a sex act on him, and she did. “He kept telling me he loved me and we were in a relationship,” she told investigators.

The woman said other sexual abuse incidents followed, in Reid’s car, at his South Side home and later his Fitchburg home, and even at the South District police station. They also happened in his squad car, parked at the Badger Road fuel station and at the Villager Mall on South Park Street, she said.

She said Reid also used threats and violence to keep the relationship going and to keep her from telling anyone, and at one point threatened to put her into a 72-hour mental health detention if she didn’t comply with his demands.