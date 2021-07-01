Complaint: Driver in fatal Madison hit-and-run claims he knew he hit something, but not what

A Madison police officer was driving east on East Washington Avenue around 1:22 a.m. when she spotted multiple cars stopped and a group of people in the middle lane of the 800 block. The group — between North Paterson and North Livingston streets near Festival Foods — was standing around a man later identified as Crisco.

After reviewing city cameras, the officer — who arrived about a minute after the collision — saw a vehicle traveling east strike Crisco, continue on East Washington and turn right onto North Livingston Street. Traffic had a green light at the time, according to the complaint, and Crisco might have been in a crosswalk. He died at the scene.

Camera footage, witness statements and parts of the vehicle at the scene helped investigators identify the suspect vehicle as a maroon or burgundy Chevrolet Impala from 2006 or later, the complaint said.

On Saturday afternoon, an East Side resident reported a red Impala with "significant front end damage" in a parking lot, according to the complaint. The vehicle was linked to an incident in March and was driven by Johnson at the time, the complaint said.