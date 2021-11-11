Complaint: Driver in fatal Interstate crash in 2020 was using cellphone, had marijuana in his system

A Muskego man who police said plowed into the back of a car during a traffic backup on Interstate 94 last year, killing the car's driver, was distracted by his phone and had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
The complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, charged Michael D. Britz, 31, with homicide by driving under the influence of a controlled substance and second-degree reckless homicide for a July 17, 2020, crash that killed Michael L. Tarp, 45, of Watertown. The crash happened when a pickup truck Britz was driving rammed into the back of Tarp's car, which was stopped in a traffic backup on I-94 in the town of Deerfield.
The complaint alleges a forensic examination of Britz's iPhone showed he had been using his phone, and within seconds of the crash while driving about 70 mph, had sent an email and plugged his phone into a power source. A chemical test of Britz's blood also found a detectable amount of the active ingredient in marijuana, the complaint states.
Britz is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.
According to the complaint:
The backup and crash on eastbound I-94 happened about 3:28 p.m. near Missouri Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the backup happened because of two earlier crashes involving other vehicles. A GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Britz, was traveling in the left lane when it crashed into a Chevrolet Sonic, and the two vehicles then crashed into a Jeep, which was pushed into two other cars.
The GMC and the Sonic left the road and ended up in a ditch. Tarp, who was driving the Sonic, was killed.
In a written statement given to the State Patrol, Britz said he was traveling 70 mph when traffic stopped abruptly in front of him, prompting him to lock up his brakes, "but was too late."
But troopers found no evidence on the pavement or on traffic video of braking or evasive action by the GMC, and data from the truck's airbag control module found no braking had occurred until one second before the crash into the Sonic. At that point, the truck was going 72 mph. Its average speed before the crash was 76 mph.
Cellphone data extracted from Britz's phone found that about 15 minutes before the crash, Britz sent a text message then took an incoming call, then received an email. The email came about five miles from the crash scene.
Later, he received an incoming email, sent a text message and received another email, all about three miles from the crash scene. When he was 450 feet from the crash, Britz send an outgoing email message, and when he was 230 feet away, he plugged his phone into a power source.
At 70 mph, a vehicle travels just under 103 feet per second.
A traffic camera that captured the traffic backup and crash showed the GMC approaching the backup without slowing, traveling at a constant speed.