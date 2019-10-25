Blood left behind at a North Side church that had been burglarized in June led to a burglary charge Friday against a Madison man convicted of at least three prior burglaries at places of worship.
DNA analysis of blood found after a burglary at Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Ave., found it belonged to Dallace Beasley, 54, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Beasley was being held for a possible state Department of Corrections extended supervision violation. He appeared in court on Friday where a signature bond was ordered, but Beasley will remain confined because of the hold by DOC.
According to the complaint:
A church trustee told police on June 30 that three change collection jars, which the church uses to collect money for causes it supports, were found dumped over and empty and that a window in the church sanctuary, measuring only 18 inches wide by 24 inches tall, had been broken out.
Police noted that the ground-level window had numerous music stands in front of it, along with a jug of cleaning solution that had been tipped over and spilled on the floor. The space was small and tight, which an average adult would have difficulty fitting through, police said.
Church members had been at the church until about 5 p.m. the day before, police were told, and nothing was out of place at that time.
Police were called back later on June 30 after the church trustee said blood had been found outside an exit door and on the handle to a locked door leading into an office. Blood was also found on top of a heating register.
Samples of the blood were collected and sent to the state Crime Laboratory, which developed a DNA profile. Checked against the federal Combined DNA Index System, also called CODIS, the blood was linked to Beasley.
Beasley was released from prison about three years ago after serving sentences for three separate burglaries in 2008, 2009 and 2010, according to DOC and court records. All of the burglaries were at places of worship, including the Prairie Unitarian Universalist Church, 2010 Whenona Drive; Beth Israel Center, 1406 Mound St.; and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1701 McKenna Blvd.
DNA tied Beasley to two of the three burglaries, court records state.