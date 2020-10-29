 Skip to main content
Complaint: Dispute over homicide charge of friend led to Beltline shooting
A car-to-car shooting on the Beltline in July that led to the arrests of two teens was triggered by bad blood over a 2019 Fitchburg homicide, according to court documents filed Thursday.

A criminal complaint charged Lazerek B. Austin, of Verona, and Donivan L. Douglas, of Madison, who are both 17, with shooting on July 6 at a car driven by an 18-year-old Verona man. The man initially did not want to report the incident to police.

Douglas is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and Austin is charged with being a party to that crime. The person they allegedly targeted was not injured.

Donivan L. Douglas

Douglas
Lazerek B. Austin

Austin

While the alleged victim continued not to want to speak to police, he eventually gave a statement on Oct. 15 in which he identified Austin and Douglas as the two who were in the SUV from which the shots were fired.

The man's car was struck three times. Police eventually found six 9mm bullet casings along the eastbound Beltline on-ramp from Gammon Road, where police had been told the shooting happened.

Bail for Douglas and Lazerek was set at $10,000 for each after court appearances Thursday. 

According to the complaint:

The mother of the alleged victim called police about 12:20 a.m. on July 7 to report her son said he had been shot at near West Towne. He declined to make a statement to police.

On Oct. 15, speaking with Madison and Fitchburg police detectives, the man said that after leaving a friend's house, he stopped at a gas station on Gammon Road. While there, an SUV pulled in and went past him. The windows were rolled down and he saw Douglas in the back seat holding a gun.

He said the SUV went around the gas station building and came back past him, he heard someone yell, "Free Myjee," referring to Myjee Sanders, 16, of Verona, who was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Shay Watson, 17, at Watson's home in Fitchburg on Aug. 25, 2019. The man was a friend of Watson, according to a search warrant affidavit, while Austin and Douglas are friends of Sanders.

The man told police Watson's death and Sanders' arrest for his death has been a long-standing issue between the man and the two teens.  

After pulling out of the gas station he suspected he was being followed, and believed it was Austin and Douglas behind him. He got onto the eastbound Beltline on-ramp, the man said, and the SUV pulled up alongside him. As it passed him, he told police, Douglas fired his gun out the window at the man's car.

He said he heard around 10 gunshots in rapid succession. The man said he swerved and ducked down to avoid being struck.

