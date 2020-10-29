Complaint: Dispute over homicide charge of friend led to Beltline shooting

On Oct. 15, speaking with Madison and Fitchburg police detectives, the man said that after leaving a friend's house, he stopped at a gas station on Gammon Road. While there, an SUV pulled in and went past him. The windows were rolled down and he saw Douglas in the back seat holding a gun.

He said the SUV went around the gas station building and came back past him, he heard someone yell, "Free Myjee," referring to Myjee Sanders, 16, of Verona, who was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Shay Watson, 17, at Watson's home in Fitchburg on Aug. 25, 2019. The man was a friend of Watson, according to a search warrant affidavit, while Austin and Douglas are friends of Sanders.

The man told police Watson's death and Sanders' arrest for his death has been a long-standing issue between the man and the two teens.

After pulling out of the gas station he suspected he was being followed, and believed it was Austin and Douglas behind him. He got onto the eastbound Beltline on-ramp, the man said, and the SUV pulled up alongside him. As it passed him, he told police, Douglas fired his gun out the window at the man's car.