Complaint: Dispute over homicide charge of friend led to Beltline shooting

A car-to-car shooting on the Beltline in July that led to the arrests of two teens was triggered by bad blood over a 2019 Fitchburg homicide, according to court documents filed Thursday.
A criminal complaint charged Lazerek B. Austin, of Verona, and Donivan L. Douglas, of Madison, who are both 17, with shooting on July 6 at a car driven by an 18-year-old Verona man. The man initially did not want to report the incident to police.
Douglas is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and Austin is charged with being a party to that crime. The person they allegedly targeted was not injured.
While the alleged victim continued not to want to speak to police, he eventually gave a statement on Oct. 15 in which he identified Austin and Douglas as the two who were in the SUV from which the shots were fired.
The man's car was struck three times. Police eventually found six 9mm bullet casings along the eastbound Beltline on-ramp from Gammon Road, where police had been told the shooting happened.
Bail for Douglas and Lazerek was set at $10,000 for each after court appearances Thursday.
According to the complaint:
Support Local Journalism
The mother of the alleged victim called police about 12:20 a.m. on July 7 to report her son said he had been shot at near West Towne. He declined to make a statement to police.
On Oct. 15, speaking with Madison and Fitchburg police detectives, the man said that after leaving a friend's house, he stopped at a gas station on Gammon Road. While there, an SUV pulled in and went past him. The windows were rolled down and he saw Douglas in the back seat holding a gun.
He said the SUV went around the gas station building and came back past him, he heard someone yell, "Free Myjee," referring to Myjee Sanders, 16, of Verona, who was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Shay Watson, 17, at Watson's home in Fitchburg on Aug. 25, 2019. The man was a friend of Watson, according to a search warrant affidavit, while Austin and Douglas are friends of Sanders.
The man told police Watson's death and Sanders' arrest for his death has been a long-standing issue between the man and the two teens.
After pulling out of the gas station he suspected he was being followed, and believed it was Austin and Douglas behind him. He got onto the eastbound Beltline on-ramp, the man said, and the SUV pulled up alongside him. As it passed him, he told police, Douglas fired his gun out the window at the man's car.
He said he heard around 10 gunshots in rapid succession. The man said he swerved and ducked down to avoid being struck.
Road rage incidents involving guns top recent notable crimes
Madison police seeking motorcyclist who pointed gun at family during road rage incident on Far East Side
‘I will end you’: After incident at stop light, man points gun at woman at gas station, Madison police say
Former Columbus mayor indicted on bank fraud charge over grocery store deal
Multiple home burglaries reported in Fitchburg, police say
Madison man arrested for disorderly conduct, allegedly called woman a racial slur
Man in wheelchair battered, robbed by 2 men before being pushed into Starkweather Creek, Madison police say
Spark ignited vapors in shredder at Far East Side recycling business, starting $30K fire
Complaint: Verona man angry over child custody situation attacked FBI office door with axe
2 Madison men charged with toppling, damaging Capitol statues in June
Man arrested after driving stolen Volkswagen into ditch on Beltline then running from officers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.