Complaint: Dice game loss led to Penn Park shooting and attempted homicide charge

According to the complaint in the Penn Park incident:

One witness said he was playing dice in the park shelter with the shooting victim and a few others, including a man later identified as Johnson. He said Johnson typically comes to Madison from Rockford. After the game ended, the shooting victim walked into the men's restroom and was followed by Johnson. The witness then heard four to five gunshots and saw Johnson run from the restroom toward Dane Street.

Another witness, who had also been playing dice with the group, said the victim had won $1,600 from Johnson in the game. After the two went into the restroom, he said, the restroom door "crashed" open and he saw the victim fall into the group and simultaneously heard four gunshots.

A woman told police she noticed a black vehicle with an Illinois license plate in the parking lot near the shelter, then saw the group playing dice. She said a woman was in the vehicle and the man later identified as Johnson was in the shelter. As the witness walked back to her car, she saw Johnson return to the vehicle. She said he nearly ran her over as he drove out of the parking lot.