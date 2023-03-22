A woman accused of killing an employee of a Middleton car dealership on Monday had been trying to get her money back for a car she leased when the conversation "escalated" and she pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest as he tried to push her out of the building, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

The complaint charged Jakira T. Anderson, 23, of Fitchburg, with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Kawsu Samba, 34, who was working at MSI Auto Sales, 3012 Parmenter St., when the shooting happened on Monday afternoon, after Anderson had been at the dealership for more than four hours, according to the complaint and other court documents.

Court documents also state that Anderson was on the phone with Dane County 911 when the shooting happened, telling a dispatcher who called her back after the call disconnected that a man had put his hands on her, but at that point she did not mention shooting him.

Anderson told police in an interview that she pulled out the gun, which she bought legally and carried in her waistband without a concealed carry permit, because she felt threatened by Samba, though she could not articulate anything threatening that he said to her, according to the complaint.

She pulled out the gun, she said, "to scare him back or something," she told Middleton Police Detective Daniel Jones. "I wasn't trying to kill him, just scare (him) away and I didn't think I was going to hit him, I wasn't even aiming or nothing."

Anderson appeared in court Wednesday, where Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail at $1 million.

State Assistant Public Defender Adam Welch, appearing with Anderson, said that while Anderson left the scene of the shooting right after, "there are also facts in the complaint suggesting that Miss Anderson felt threatened at that time and was afraid," but ultimately surrendered and cooperated with police. He asked for bail of $50,000.

Anderson has no prior criminal record, he said.

Welch also objected at times as members of Samba's family, including Samba's wife, Veena Jallow, spoke over the video feed used during in-custody initial appearance court.

"Jakira, you murdered my husband and took away a piece from me," Jallow said. "My husband was the most loved and respectful, ambitious and sweetest person on this Earth."

She added she is pregnant with their child, a child her husband will never get to meet.

"You make me a widow and make my child fatherless," Jallow said. "I have forgiven you from my heart, but you don't deserve to see the lights from this Earth. You deserve to die because I don't want you to experience what I'm going through right now."

Another family member, Ngenarr Samba, said Kawsu Samba had come to the U.S. from Gambia in 2011 "to pursue his American dream," and earned degrees in accounting and business management. She said he was respectful and had "an infectious smile and an unwavering kindness."

His loss is devastating not only to his family here but back in Gambia, she said.

Argument occurs

According to the complaint and probable cause affidavit:

Anderson went to MSI about 9 a.m. to dispute a transaction involving her vehicle, met with Samba and argued with him over the next few hours.

Around 1:30 p.m., according to surveillance video, Samba is seen trying to get Anderson to leave, placing his hand on her back to guide her out the door.

At the exit door, Anderson stopped and turned to face Samba, then pulled out a gun, pointed it at Samba and fired into his chest. Samba stumbled and then ran out into the parking lot. Anderson went after him, and Samba fell to the ground. Anderson stood over him momentarily, the video shows, then got into her car and left.

In addition to calls about the shooting, Dane County 911 also received a call from Anderson. On it, a disturbance could be heard, then a gunshot, and then the call disconnected.

When a dispatcher called her back, Anderson said a man put his hands on her, and she left the scene and was headed home.

Samba was taken to UW Hospital where he died a short time later. A doctor at UW said Samba had taken a "direct hit to the right lung and heart."

'Defense weapon'

Police found a gray BMW registered to Anderson outside her mother's home in the 6700 block of Schroeder Road in Madison. Anderson's mother, speaking to police, said Anderson had called her just before 1:40 p.m. and said she had shot someone.

Anderson was arrested there at about 3:25 p.m.

The probable cause affidavit states that during her interview with Jones, Anderson said that when Samba put his hands on her it triggered emotions she had from past experiences.

She also told police she has been under a lot of financial stress, and while she bought the gun legally in September from Cabela's in Sun Prairie, she hadn't had the chance to register it.

Anderson said she was trying to get her money back for her lease or exchange the car, but Samba would not listen. She said he told her that was her car, and she should go. When he pushed her toward the door, she said, she told Samba nicely to stop touching her.

She said she just wanted to talk to Samba, but it escalated.

Near the door, she said, "that's when I used my defense weapon, because that's what I got it for."

Anderson told Jones it was possible she was messing with the gun while standing near Samba because a bullet was found on the ground, and she said she thought the gun had jammed. She denied trying to fire a second shot, however.

Afterward, she said, she panicked and went to her mother's home.

Police found the gun, a 9mm handgun, in another car in which members of Anderson's family had traveled.