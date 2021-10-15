Complaint: Before admission, hit-and-run semi driver insisted he struck a deer instead of a person

When Larson said Schroder was lying and that he wanted the truth, Schroder said it was dark and raining and the woman was not wearing any reflective clothing. When he drove up to her "it was too late," he said.

"She was walking in the road," he said. "She was almost in the middle of the damn lane."

Schroder said he did not try to stop and that he was scared, so when he got to his car he went home.

Schroder was identified by police after a tip from a woman who works at the trucking company where Schroder works. She said he had not shown up for work on Tuesday and when she called him he said he had struck a deer. But she said if that had happened, it should have been reported immediately and he should have taken photos of the damage caused by the deer.

The complaint states the woman was found by her parents injured and unresponsive. Nobody reported seeing her struck by a vehicle, but the occupant of a nearby home said he had heard what he believed to be a truck and a "thump" sound and wondered if something had fallen off the truck.