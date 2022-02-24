Complaint: Beef between 2 men leads to shooting and attempted homicide charge against Madison man

A Madison man was charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting last month on Madison’s North Side that left another man with gunshot wounds to the chest, including one that narrowly missed his heart.

Terquil D. Davis, 19, was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Davis appeared in court Monday and was ordered jailed on $40,000. Davis is also currently on probation for a previous firearm possession conviction. He will be back in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to a criminal complaint:

A man whose name and age were not included in the complaint told police he has had ongoing “issues” with Davis since December, when the man was robbed at gunpoint by two people. He learned Davis had given a gun to the two.

Since then, the man and Davis have been threatening one another on Facebook about the robbery.

On Jan. 27, Davis was livestreaming on Facebook that he was near the man’s home in the 1500 block of Troy Drive, the man told police. He said he was willing to settle his problem with Davis with a fistfight, so he went outside and also started a Facebook livestream calling Davis out.

The man said he saw Davis about 25 to 30 yards away from him, holding one of his arms straight out, shooting in his direction. The man told police he felt bullets strike his chest and he fell.

The man’s girlfriend was outside with him when the shooting happened, and he said he yelled for her to get down. She also identified Davis as the shooter to police.

An emergency room doctor at UW Hospital said the man sustained two to three gunshots to the torso, and all passed through his body. They didn’t strike any major organs, but one of the shots struck just above the man’s heart, the doctor told police.

At the scene, police found five spent .40-caliber shell casings at Troy Drive and Hanover Street, where the man and his girlfriend said Davis had been standing. In addition to the shots that struck the man, bullets struck a door, an area just above that door and a sliding glass patio door, all on a building in the 1500 block of Troy Drive.

Davis was arrested on Feb. 7 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue. In the room where he was found officers found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun hidden under a mattress box spring.

