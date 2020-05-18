Complaint: Attempted marijuana theft led to Fitchburg teen's murder

A 15-year-old Verona boy shot and killed 17-year-old from Fitchburg after he tried to rob the older teen of marijuana at his home last August, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday that relies in large part on information from an alleged drug dealer.
Myjee T. Sanders is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted armed robbery in the Aug. 25 slaying of Shay Watson, a former Verona High School football player who reportedly had sold Sanders marijuana in the past.
Sanders' bail was set at $500,000 Monday afternoon during an initial hearing conducted by video conference because of the coronavirus outbreak. Though Sanders is a juvenile, homicide is among the crimes for which juveniles are charged as adults in Wisconsin.
According to the complaint, a person identified only by the initials JDN drove Sanders to within a block of Watson's Lyman Lane home and then walked with him to the home's attached garage, where Watson let them in.
Once inside the garage, Sanders reportedly tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head.
Police reported that according to Watson's phone, recovered at the scene, he had been selling marijuana over Snapchat on the day he was killed. Sanders also told police he owed Watson $100 for marijuana he purchased five days before the murder. Sanders and Watson were communicating via Snapchat in the hours before Watson was found dead, Sanders told police.
It's not clear from the criminal complaint why police connected JDN and the vehicle he was using to Sanders, but based on JDN's "potential role" in the killing, "the Fitchburg Police Department and Dane County Narcotics Task Force engaged in an investigation of JDN’s drug activity that resulted in a criminal complaint alleging six counts of delivery of cocaine."
JDN was arrested May 1 in Illinois after a high-speed chase. At the time, he was wanted on warrants for missing court appearances and when Fitchburg detectives interviewed him May 4 at the LaSalle County, Illinois, jail, he admitted he was present when Sanders shot Watson, according to the complaint.
