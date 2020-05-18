Complaint: Attempted marijuana theft led to Fitchburg teen's murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 15-year-old Verona boy shot and killed 17-year-old from Fitchburg after he tried to rob the older teen of marijuana at his home last August, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday that relies in large part on information from an alleged drug dealer.

Myjee T. Sanders is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted armed robbery in the Aug. 25 slaying of Shay Watson, a former Verona High School football player who reportedly had sold Sanders marijuana in the past.

Sanders' bail was set at $500,000 Monday afternoon during an initial hearing conducted by video conference because of the coronavirus outbreak. Though Sanders is a juvenile, homicide is among the crimes for which juveniles are charged as adults in Wisconsin.

According to the complaint, a person identified only by the initials JDN drove Sanders to within a block of Watson's Lyman Lane home and then walked with him to the home's attached garage, where Watson let them in.

Once inside the garage, Sanders reportedly tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head.