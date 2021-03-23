 Skip to main content
Complaint: Argument preceded close-range shooting at men's homeless shelter, witnesses say
Complaint: Argument preceded close-range shooting at men's homeless shelter, witnesses say

2021-03-22-PoliceEvent04-03222021214727 (copy)

Madison Police on the scene of a shooting Monday night at the city’s former Fleet Services Building on North First Street. 

A man police are seeking for a shooting Monday night inside a temporary shelter for homeless men shot a man who taunted him about carrying a gun, then threatened to shoot others, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

The complaint charges Ronald E. Stephens, 23, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting that brought a large number of police officers to the shelter in the former city Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St., on Madison's East Side.

A warrant has been issued for Stephens' arrest. Police said early Tuesday that Stephens should be considered armed and very dangerous.

2021-03-22-PoliceEvent03-03222021214727 (copy) (copy)

Madison Police gather at the scene of a shooting at the city’s former Fleet Services Building, currently being used as an overnight shelter for homeless men. 

According to the complaint, police reviewed a security video provided by the facility manager that showed the incident. It contained some audio.

At 7:47 p.m., Stephens could be seen walking down some stairs from the bathroom area holding a black semiautomatic handgun in his right hand, down hear his groin. Around the same time, the shooting victim, identified in the complaint only by initials, walked down the stairs unarmed and challenged Stephens by saying, "Boy, you ain't scaring nobody with the (gun)," the complaint states, noting the man used profanity and a racial epithet to refer to the gun.

Ronald E. Stephens, Madison police photo

Stephens

Stephens then pointed the gun at the man's chest and fired a shot at close range. That caused the man to turn away and stumble down the stairs, the complaint states.

Two seconds later, Stephens fired again at close range at the man, who was again facing him. And two seconds after that, Stephens fired a third shot at close range at the man as he lay motionless on the floor. 

Stephens then left the building through a staff door facing East Johnson Street, the complaint states.

2021-03-22-PoliceEvent05-03222021215212 (copy)

Men hanging out outside of the temporary men's homeless shelter in the city’s former Fleet Services Building on North First Street, the scene of a shooting Monday night.

The facility manager told police he had heard an argument in a bathroom area near where the man was found shot. He said he heard a lot of noise, and then, "bam, bam, bam." He saw Stephens and saw smoke coming from Stephens' gun. 

Another staff member saw the argument between Stephens and the shooting victim, the complaint states. She saw Stephens pull out a black gun, and said it sounded like a cap gun or a pellet gun when he fired it. She told police she was in shock and heard Stephens say, "Who else wants it? Anybody else could get it."

When police arrived an officer saw the man groaning in pain on the floor. Officers were rendering aid, and when the man's upper clothing was removed a gunshot could be seen to his chest and a graze wound to his right torso. Fire Department personnel arrived and took the man to a hospital.

At the hospital, a doctor told police the man had a "popped" left lung and two bullets inside him. But he would not require surgery, the doctor said, because the bullets could stay inside him unless they caused problems.

One shot hit the center of the man's chest below his heart, and a second wound appeared to be caused by a bullet striking the man's right thumb, traveling up his right arm and ending up in his right flank, according to the complaint.

