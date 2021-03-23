Complaint: Argument preceded close-range shooting at men's homeless shelter, witnesses say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two seconds later, Stephens fired again at close range at the man, who was again facing him. And two seconds after that, Stephens fired a third shot at close range at the man as he lay motionless on the floor.

Stephens then left the building through a staff door facing East Johnson Street, the complaint states.

The facility manager told police he had heard an argument in a bathroom area near where the man was found shot. He said he heard a lot of noise, and then, "bam, bam, bam." He saw Stephens and saw smoke coming from Stephens' gun.

Another staff member saw the argument between Stephens and the shooting victim, the complaint states. She saw Stephens pull out a black gun, and said it sounded like a cap gun or a pellet gun when he fired it. She told police she was in shock and heard Stephens say, "Who else wants it? Anybody else could get it."

When police arrived an officer saw the man groaning in pain on the floor. Officers were rendering aid, and when the man's upper clothing was removed a gunshot could be seen to his chest and a graze wound to his right torso. Fire Department personnel arrived and took the man to a hospital.