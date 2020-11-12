Complaint: Argument over furniture arrangement led to attempted stabbing homicide

"Every year, I end up hurting someone, and it keeps getting worse every time," he told police. He said his homicidal thoughts do not focus on any particular person and said they could involve anyone he meets.

After first declining to take part in his court hearing, when he appeared by video Thursday from the Dane County Jail, Webb decided to speak just before it ended.

"I just wanted to say one thing. I'm not not participating because I'm scared you're giving me time, I want you to give me (expletive) time," Webb said. Then he began to shout.

"I can't stop. I can't (expletive) stop," he said. "I've been telling you people this! I can't stop!"

According to the complaint:

Thibault told police after he and Webb began arguing, he told Webb he would inform the landlord Webb was still living at the home without the landlord knowing. Webb then made threats to get Thibault arrested. That led, Thibault said, nearly to a physical fight, before Webb grabbed a pocket knife from a coffee table and brandished it at Thibault.