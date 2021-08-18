Complaint: 2 charged in July 5 shooting homicide identified through video and other records

Bail for Somersett was set at $250,000 during a court appearance Wednesday. Davis-Williams' grandmother told Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew that her family also lost a nephew to gun violence and want the courts to do what they can to keep the homicide suspects locked up.

"I don't know if our family is still in danger," she said.

According to the complaint:

Police were sent to the gas station at 4501 Verona Road about 12:40 a.m. on July 5, where Davis-Williams was found shot in the passenger seat of a car outside the station. He was taken to UW Hospital and pronounced dead after attempted life-saving measures. A doctor told police Davis-Williams had multiple holes in his heart.

An autopsy found Davis-Williams sustained seven gunshot wounds, including to his head, right arm, right chest, right abdomen, right back area and right forearm.

Davis-Williams was in the front passenger seat of a car that arrived at the BP station with two other men, who were both inside the store when the shooting happened.

A witness told police he heard about 15 shots in quick succession, then saw two men run from the BP station and get into a Hyundai Sonata and speed off down Britta Drive.