Competency exam ordered in North Side neighbor homicide, hearing postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A preliminary hearing for a North Side man charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of his neighbor last month was delayed indefinitely while he is examined to determine whether he is competent to proceed.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz ordered the competency evaluation for Saynit Keokanya, 38, who was charged last month with the beating death of his 81-year-old neighbor, Nang Yee Lee. In an interview with police, Keokanya told police he believed he had to save himself and his brother from something that was attacking them, and later said it was Enoch, who he said was a fallen angel.

The incident occurred on May 22, and Lee died at UW Hospital on May 25.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A criminal complaint states Keokanya, who lived in the same Northport Drive apartment building as Lee, had kicked open Lee's door, but had also kicked in the door to another apartment in the same building, which was not occupied at the time.