Competency exam ordered in North Side neighbor homicide, hearing postponed

A preliminary hearing for a North Side man charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of his neighbor last month was delayed indefinitely while he is examined to determine whether he is competent to proceed.
Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz ordered the competency evaluation for Saynit Keokanya, 38, who was charged last month with the beating death of his 81-year-old neighbor, Nang Yee Lee. In an interview with police, Keokanya told police he believed he had to save himself and his brother from something that was attacking them, and later said it was Enoch, who he said was a fallen angel.
The incident occurred on May 22, and Lee died at UW Hospital on May 25.
A criminal complaint states Keokanya, who lived in the same Northport Drive apartment building as Lee, had kicked open Lee's door, but had also kicked in the door to another apartment in the same building, which was not occupied at the time.
Keokanya was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but his attorneys, assistant state public defenders Crystal Vera and Richard Jones, instead asked for a competency evaluation, to determine whether Keokanya understands the charge and the court proceedings and is able to assist his attorneys.
"At this point, we have reason to doubt Mr. Keokanya's competency and would like an evaluation done," Vera said during a brief hearing held by video conference.
A competency hearing was set for July 28.
According to the complaint, filed on May 29, Keokanya told police he pistol-whipped Lee after having problems with a gun he was carrying, but said he also fired one shot at Lee's head. Police had initially thought Lee had been shot. Keokanya said he acted because he felt something attacking him, which wanted to kill himself and his brother. Keokanya's brother also told police that Keokanya earlier had been accusing everyone of being "out to get him," the complaint states.
Keokanya told police he pistol-whipped Lee because the "old man" was coming at him, making it difficult to put bullets into the chamber of his gun. Police have said the two men did not know one another.
Keokanya remains in the Dane County Jail on $500,000 bail.
